Motorways throughout the Auckland region are starting to bulge with heavy traffic as crashes and breakdowns disrupt the afternoon commute.

A breakdown on the Southern Motorway heading southbound near the Redoubt Rd overbridge is blocking the right lane.

The NZ Transport Agency asks motorists in the area to pass the scene with care and expect delays.

Traffic is heavy in patches on the Southern Motorway southbound from Khyber Pass to Penrose Rd, again from Highbrook to Takanini.

Citybound traffic on the Southern is heavy from Panama Rd and Greenlane.

Those on the Northern Motorway northbound can expect heavy traffic between Onewa Rd and the Upper Harbour Highway, again from Oteha Valley to Lonely Track.

Heading in the other direction traffic is heavy between Esmonde Rd and the Harbour Bridge.

The Northwestern Motorway is heavy between Great North Rd and Lincoln Rd, citybound there is a queue for the Northern Link.

On the Southwestern Motorway, traffic levels are heavy at Puhinui Rd, again at Neilson St for northbound motorists.

Southbound, there is heavy traffic between Walmsley Rd and Massey Rd, again at Cavendish Dr, and heavy approaching the Southern Link.