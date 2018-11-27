The war of words between Air New Zealand and Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones continues to rage on, with Jones taking aim at the airline's new safety video.

The video, which had racked up more than 20 million views on YouTube, has divided the nation with many people expressing their distaste for the safety demonstration.

It's Kiwi Safety, Air NZ's new safety video staring Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, features a rapping rendition of the traditional safety demonstration.

But Jones is not a fan.

"I don't want to be too petty," Jones told media this afternoon.

"But the reality is the [video] trivialises safety; I think it's a juvenile mishmash and it's toneless."

He said he had sat next to quite a few tourists on planes, many of whom were confused by the video.

"Based on my quite scientific assessment of travellers' views about that video, I have never heard the F-word more frequently and they're not saying 'first class'."

He said it is not about safety – "it's a lame attempt at entertainment. I reckon it's just cringe culture, eh?"

Although not a fan of this video, Jones had enjoyed some of Air NZ's previous safety videos.

"I liked the one about up North, the one with Rachel Hunter, her hanging out with the Māoris," he said.

He also liked "the one with the All Blacks" which he characterised as "kind of alright."

But he said the video before the It's Kiwi Safety video – which featured actor and environmentalist Adrian Grenier in Antarctica – was "too much of a try-hard thing."

Jones had previously been critical of the company cutting some of its regional routes and even went as far as calling for Air NZ's Chairman, Tony Carter, to resign.

On Sunday, Air NZ Chief Executive Chris Luxon responded to recent attacks by Jones on Air NZ on Q & A.

"What I'd say is I don't think Government and business having shots at each other is particularly helpful or constructive particularly to potential investors wanting to invest in New Zealand," Luxon said.

Jones said he acknowledged Luxon was the chairman of the Prime Minister's advisory committee.

"But he needs to stay well clear of having any opinion about my role in politics."

Jones said he is not usually a hip-hop fan as "it's indecipherable to me".

Air NZ has been approached for comment.