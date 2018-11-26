A man has died in a tree felling incident on a rural property in Paengaroa today.

A Worksafe spokeswoman said the organisation had been notified of a fatality at a property near State Highway 33.

"A male has been fatally injured in a tree felling incident.

"We are investigating."

Emergency services were called to the scene, near the highway intersection with Allport Rd, shortly before midday.

A police media spokeswoman confirmed this afternoon that a person has died.

She said the death will be referred to the Coroner.