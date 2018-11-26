A person is trapped following a serious crash which has shut down State Highway 2 north of Tauranga.

The two-car crash was reported to police at 11.50am at the intersection with Plummers Point Rd. The road was closed but one lane reopened at 12.45pm.

A police media spokesman said a person was trapped with serious injuries in one of the vehicles.

A reporter at the scene said a person had just been pulled from one of the vehicles.

She said traffic heading towards Tauranga was at a standstill. Diversions were in place at Barretts Rd for motorists heading towards Katikati.

