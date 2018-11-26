Two people who died in fatal crashes in Northland have been named by police.

Francis Peters, 65, from Whangarei died following a crash on SH1 near

Kawakawa on Friday, November 23. The crash also involved a prison van in which one person sustained moderate inuries.

Kodi Francis Russell John Foster, 19, from Ararua died following a crash on

SH12 near Paparoa on Sunday, November 25.

Police extended sympathies to friends and families

The investigations into both crashes were continuing and the deaths have been

referred to the Coroner.