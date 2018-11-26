A motorcyclist who had fled police at high speed has been seriously injured in a crash in Penrose.

A police spokeswoman said a motorcyclist heading southbound at excessive speed failed to stop for police on the motorway at Totara Heights shortly before 9am.

Police began a pursuit, and the male rider exited the motorway at Bombay.

The police Eagle helicopter kept sight of the vehicle from above.

The motorcyclist turned back and re-entered the motorway heading northbound at Takanini.

He then exited the motorway again at East Tamaki, and shortly after this, around 9.45am, hit a car.

He came off his bike at the intersection of Sylvia Park Rd and Great South Rd.

"At the time of the collision, police on the ground were not actively pursuing the motorcycle, having abandoned pursuit more than 30 minutes earlier," she said.

"The rider was taken to hospital with serious injuries."

The crash is slowing southbound traffic as it is diverted off Great South Rd on to Sylvia Park Rd.

A local businessman said he heard lots of police cars and then "a bit of a bang".

Traffic was not able to turn left from Slyvia Park Rd on to Great South Rd, he said.