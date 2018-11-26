A Hamilton man fled police after failing a roadside breath test, only to be tasered to bring him under control so he could be arrested.

The drama unfolded on Hukanui Rd during the early hours of this morning when he was stopped by officers.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Pete Simpson said the man was breath tested but once seeing the failed result, he got back in his car and took off.

He then led police on a short pursuit before he was again stopped.

Due to the man's "obstructive" behaviour, he had to be tasered, Simpson said.

He was eventually arrested and charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop and excess breath alcohol.

He was summonsed to appear in the Hamilton District Court at a later date.