Traffic is heavy across all of Auckland's main motorways heading into the city meaning delays for commuters trying to get to work.
Check below to see if it will affect your travel plans.
Northern Motorway
Citybound: Heavy from Oteha Valley Rd to the Harbour Bridge.
A breakdown is blocking lane 3 on the Harbour Bridge
Northbound: Free flowing.
Southern Motorway
Citybound: Slow between Drury and Takanini and heavy between Mt Wellington and Greenlane.
Southbound: Free flowing.
Northwestern Motorway
Citybound: Heavy between Patiki Rd and St Lukes
Northbound: Free flowing
Waterview Tunnel Northbound: Free flowing.
Outside of the city SH16 is closed in both directions south of Kumeu. The highway was reopened at 9.10am.
Southwestern Motorway
Southbound: Heavy approaching Hillsborough Rd
Northbound: Free flowing
