Traffic is heavy across all of Auckland's main motorways heading into the city meaning delays for commuters trying to get to work.

Northern Motorway

Citybound: Heavy from Oteha Valley Rd to the Harbour Bridge.

A breakdown is blocking lane 3 on the Harbour Bridge

Northbound: Free flowing.

Southern Motorway

Citybound: Slow between Drury and Takanini and heavy between Mt Wellington and Greenlane.

Southbound: Free flowing.

Northwestern Motorway

Citybound: Heavy between Patiki Rd and St Lukes

Northbound: Free flowing

Waterview Tunnel Northbound: Free flowing.

SH16 OPEN - FINAL UPDATE 9:10AM

Recovery of this House Transporter has now been completed & #SH16 south of Kumeu is fully open again. Thank you for your patience. ^TP

https://t.co/83vdM3AHTZ — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) November 26, 2018

Southwestern Motorway

Southbound: Heavy approaching Hillsborough Rd

Northbound: Free flowing

