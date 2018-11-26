A forensic psychiatrist says a man charged with murder over a fatal stabbing in Upper Hutt earlier this year may have a defence of insanity.

The 37-year-old accused, who has interim name suppression, was charged following the attack on Golders Rd on September 20, which killed Upper Hutt man Glen Collins.

The defendant did not appear in the High Court at Wellington today for his hearing, where Justice Simon France said a mental health report had revealed the man was fit to enter a plea to the charge.

According to the report writer, Dr Justin Barry-Walsh, there was a potential defence of insanity, Justice France said.

Crown lawyer Grant Burston said the Crown would like a second report to be ordered.

"It seems to be one of the cases where there's no room for any argument about the availability of the defence of insanity," he said.

The defendant appeared for the first time on the charge in the Hutt Valley District Court in September.

At that appearance, he was barefoot and wore a tear-resistant gown.

The issue of name suppression will be decided on once further medical reports have been written.

When Justice France announced name suppression would continue, a group of people in the public gallery began swearing and questioning why the decision was made.

"Why don't you make him comfortable as well," one person muttered.

The defendant, who is in custody, will next appear in March.