A house being transported on State Highway 16 near Kumeu has fallen off a truck, blocking the road and forcing the highway's closure.

Traffic is reportedly backlogged at the site of the fall.

The incident occurred 100 metres north of the Old North Road roundabout around 5.50am.

The road is blocked in both directions and no one was injured, police said.

Motorists are being asked to please avoid the area if possible or delay travel.