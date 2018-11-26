The onslaught of wet weather is set to continue today with thunderstorms, heavy showers and small hail expected around northern New Zealand.

MetService said a trough with an associated band of heavy showers was forecast to slowly move southwards over the north of the country this morning.

It brought a moderate risk of thunderstorms to Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula.

A lower risk extended further south into northern Waikato and parts of Bay of Plenty.

Thunderstorms were expected to produce rain of up to 25mm an hour as well as small hail.

A heavy rain warning was in place for eastern Marlborough, the Marlborough Sounds and Richmond Ranges.

A warning was also in place for Wairarapa, including the Tararua Ranga as well as the eastern hills of Wellington.

The radar rainfall accumulations for the 3 hours from 1 to 4pm today indicate over 100mm in a small area northwest of Whangarei. Latest info @metservice.com ^AD pic.twitter.com/nR9hMDHGAQ — MetService (@MetService) November 26, 2018

A rain watch was in place for Canterbury north of the Waimakariri River.

Looking ahead, a complex low-pressure system with a number of low centres and associated troughs would move to the east on Wednesday followed by a brief ridge of high pressure on Thursday, MetService said.

There was low confidence rain accumulations would reach warning criteria in the east from Gisborne to northern Canterbury on Wednesday.

"Another complex low-pressure system should move on to the country from the north Tasman sea during Friday and Saturday, bringing rain and strong northeast winds to many places of the country," MetService said.

"In addition, there is low confidence of northeasterly winds approaching severe gale strength in exposed places of Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato and Waitomo late Friday and Saturday."

Rain could reach warning amounts in Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato and Waitomo on late Friday and Saturday.

Your weather

Whangārei: Few showers, more frequent with possible thunderstorms and hail afternoon and evening. Light winds. High 23C Low 14C

Auckland: Few showers, possibly with thunderstorms and hail this afternoon and evening. Light winds. High 22C Low 14C

Tauranga: Few showers developing this morning, some could be heavy from afternoon. Light winds. High 21C Low 14C

Whanganui: Cloudy. A few showers, mainly from afternoon when some could also be heavy. Light winds. High 20C Low 12C

Napier: Partly cloudy. Showers from afternoon, possibly heavy with hail and thunderstorms this evening. Northeast breezes. High 22C Low 14C

Wellington: Rain with heavy falls this morning, easing to a few showers this afternoon. Fresh southerlies. High 17C Low 13C

Christchurch: Occasional rain, persistent by evening. Southeasterlies. High 15C Low 10C

Dunedin: Cloudy. Drizzle morning and evening. Northeasterlies. High 15C Low 11C