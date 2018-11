The man who died in a crash near Whanganui yesterday morning has been named.

Daniel Peter White, 25, died in the crash on Huxley Rd, Maxwell at about 11am. He was from Stratford.

Police extended their sympathies to White's family and friends.

A second person was seriously injured in the crash, which was believed to involve a car hitting a power pole.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.