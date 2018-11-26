New evidence has surfaced after a beloved kingfish was caught and killed by two men at Gulf Harbour Marina.

Local community pages have shared photos of boat that reportedly dropped the two "European" offenders off at the commercial Z pier.

"It doesn't have a name but has an inflatable on the roof with black stern sections. I have been asked to post for wider circulation," MP Mark Mitchell said.

Local community pages have shared photos of boat that reportedly dropped the two "European" offenders off at the commercial Z pier. Photo / Facebook

A post that has been shared on many Facebook community pages, including the Hibiscus Coast, explained the "barbaric" slaying of the iconic 1.2m kingfish known as Murphy, which happened on Saturday, November 17 about 3.15pm.

Two men, said to be "European" were seen being dropped off from a boat at the commercial Z pier and then spearing the fish from the pier.

The post said the men were seen gutting and gilling Murphy near the Discovery ferry area.

"Massive feedback from the community and general consensus is an apology and a commitment to respect the rules of any Marina they visit in NZ and to not operate a speargun from the land and in a public place," Mitchell said.

"Australia have criminal laws banning the use of a speargun on land and within 50 yards of people.

"Spear fisherman have contacted me saying this was both dangerous and unsportsmanlike to kill a tame fish."

Many Hibiscus Coast residents left comments on the post revealing how angry they are about the death of Murphy.

"Oh no.. our son loves visiting and feeding 'his' fish and was so excited to see the "great big kingfish"... what ass****!!," one person said.

"What pathetic boys they are. Obviously not capable of catching anything in the wild. Those fish in the marina are so tame. They bring so much joy to families watching and feeding them! Hopefully these low-lifes are held to account for their actions," another said.

"These protected fish become great breeding stock as well as education for children and onlookers. Murphy may yet have his say with upset tummies when eating him! RIP Murphy!" an upset resident wrote.

Gulf Harbour Marina is a free viewing spot where thousands of families enjoying feeding the fish.