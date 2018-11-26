At least on person has been injured after a car and truck collided south of Tokoroa this afternoon.

The crash happened just after 2.30pm on SH1 in Kinleith, south of Tokoroa.

A police media spokesperson said the crash happened on the north-bound lane and a number of people were involved.

Initial reports were that one person had suffered moderate injuries.

The entire road has now been blocked so the rescue helicopter could land.

Police, St John and Fire and Emergency NZ were all in attendance.