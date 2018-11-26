More than 50 Wellington hospitality businesses have signed up to the "Don't Guess the Yes" campaign in a bid to strengthen the message sexual assault is not tolerated in the capital.

It comes amid calls to brighten Courtenay Place's street lights to make the city's nightlife strip safer and for sexual abuse prevention to be a part of liquor licence applications.

The hospitality venues signed up to the campaign took its message and blasted it across bathroom doors, TV screens and on staff T-Shirts this weekend.

About 200 hospitality staff in Wellington have now also undertaken special training to help prevent sexual abuse and harassment.

Meanwhile, Wellington Police have dedicated four full time staff to an Adult Sexual Assault Prevention initiative for the Summer.

Hospitality New Zealand plans to use the campaign in Wellington as a pilot before rolling training out through its branches across the country.

Wellington branch president Matt McLaughlin said a commitment to sexual assault prevention should also be added to host responsibility policies.

"If you put it as part as your liquor licence application then as a licensee we absolutely have to adhere to it. We've signed it off, we've written it ourselves and we've said this is how we look after our patrons."

Mayor Justin Lester said he welcomed the idea and as the capital city it was Wellington's job to lead.

He said this commitment from the hospitality industry was another example of that."We want to make sure it's a reality that Wellington is a safe city and not just a perception."

Hospitality NZ Wellington branch president Matt Mclaughlin of Jack Hackett's Irish Pub says a commitment to sexual assault prevention should also be added to host responsibility policies. Photo / Mark Mitchell

McLaughlin said he would also be bringing the call to make street lights on Courtenay Place brighter to a late night economy forum meeting next month.

"You've just got these dark little pockets where people can hide away and it can be quite intimidating. Whereas I think if it was almost like daylight the whole time down Courtenay Place, it would really help out."

This week McLaughlin received a Safety in the City award from Wellington City Council for his work to prevent sexual assault.

A boosted police Adult Sexual Assault Prevention team will focus on the festive period before looking to O-Week, Homegrown and other summertime events.

Detective Sergeant Ben Quinn said police would be offering training to the organisers of Homegrown.

"We want to get into their security teams and give them some similar training that we've given to the hospitality staff.

Quinn said having the hospitality industry join the campaign "Don't Guess the Yes" gave the message a "massive presence in the city".