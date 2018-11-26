A woman has been killed and a man charged with murder following an incident in Ngakuru, south of Rotorua today.

A police media spokeswoman confirmed police have launched a homicide inquiry after the death of a 50-year-old woman.

Ngakuru is a small farming community south-west of Rotorua.

Officers were called to a family harm incident at 7.15am on Whirinaki Valley Rd.

Advertisement

Readers have told the Rotorua Daily Post they saw several police and ambulance vehicles at a house this morning. Some were still there this afternoon.

The spokeswoman said a scene examination was underway.

A reporter at the scene said a security guard was patrolling the entrance to the rural property. Police officers in boiler suits could be seen at the front of the property going between the house and cars on the property, she said.

A blue tent can be seen on the lawn of the property but it was not clearly visible from the road, she said.

The property, a tidy weatherboard house, is on a bend but there are no other immediate neighbours.

A 57-year-old man has been charged with murder.

He is expected to appear in Rotorua District Court today.