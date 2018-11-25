Rotorua's homeless have come together to pay tribute to one of their own who died last week.

Corey Brown was one of the city's homeless but he was also known as the man with the golden voice, commonly found busking with a guitar on the streets in Rotorua.

Brown, who was in his late 30s or early 40s, died on Thursday last week while with friends at a house in Rotorua.

Police have confirmed they attended and his death has been referred to a coroner. The coroner's office told the Rotorua Daily Post the exact cause of Brown's death was not yet known.

His family took his body back to his home in Wainuiomata on Friday and his funeral is to be held tomorrow.

Corey Brown. Photo / Supplied

Attempts were made to contact Brown's family.

Gina Peiffer, who runs Love Soup Rotorua that feeds the homeless in Rotorua, said Brown was a special member of the "streetie family" and had a "golden voice".

She said she had known him for more than four years and when he initially went to her organisation for help, he also volunteered as a way of giving back.

He would also on occasion sing and play guitar or piano at Love Soup Rotorua's dinner services for the homeless.

Given his popularity, Peiffer said they decided to open the Love Soup Rotorua doors earlier today at 3pm to allow those who knew him to pay their respects.

She said many of the city's homeless were unable to travel to Wainuiomata for his funeral.

"It's an opportunity to grieve and share stories."

Peiffer said Brown's death was a tragedy because he was initially full of hopes and dreams.

A YouTube video from 2015 of Brown and two others shows off his skills as a singer after the trio entered the Glo Spot Busking Competition under the name Busking Soldiers.

"He wanted to do this and that with his music and do this with that job but he was knocked back so many times, he finally stopped getting up. He became that person everyone told him he was."

Peiffer said Brown had been living at the drop-in centre but had left about a month ago and was living in "the bush", which she said in homeless talk meant bush area around Te Puia, Whakarewarewa Forest and Government Gardens.

"He is such a wasted talent."

Friends have paid tribute to Brown on his Facebook page. Several have posted songs as well as words, including "[sic] Good bye and farewell to my bro my brother in arms RIP gonna miss you brother".

Another said "Travel safely back to your whanau my love" and another said "You will be so sadly missed Corey James".

Justan Juddy Wilson, who knew Brown through Victory Church, posted this morning on Facebook that he was going to start a support group in Rotorua in Brown's memory for anyone feeling they "are living below their full potential".

"This group will focus on getting to know the Lord and His plan for our lives. It will be an open group were people can share memories, dreams and hopes for the future in a confidential and non-judgemental space."

Wilson could not be reached for comment.