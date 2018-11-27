An obsessed and jealous man has been found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend in a "brutal and prolonged attack".

Rohit Deepak Singh, 42, was on trial in the High Court at Auckland for the murder of Arishma Singh (Chand) last November.

He lay-in-wait at her house with a large kitchen knife before stabbing her in a "brutal and prolonged attack".

The motive, Crown prosecutor Claire Robertson told the court, was Rohit Singh's obsession and infatuation with Arishma, who did not want to continue a secret sexual relationship.

Arishma, a 24-year-old mum of one, was found dead in her Maich Rd house in Manurewa after her parents Rakesh and Aradhana Singh returned home during the early hours of November 12.

Shortly after her death, the Herald revealed that Arishma, who was born and educated in Fiji, was at a friend's birthday party and was killed soon after returning to her home with her boyfriend.

More to come.



Where to get help

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.

Where to go for help or more information:

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584