Renee Porter was in her early teens when she and her younger sister ran away from their Auckland home and their mentally unwell mother.

They were taken in by a couple who offered a home, food, clothes, safety, and care, but a few months later a woman knocked on the door, walked to the back of her car, opened the boot and told them to put all of their belongings inside.

They later discovered they'd been placed into Child Youth and Family (CYFs) care.

It was the first of Porter's many "not so great" experiences in state care, including forced separation from her sister without warning.

Some of her family members dismissed her as a "black sheep" who "must be troubled".

She got out of care when she left high school, spent 18 months studying nursing, had a few gap years, and then found herself enrolling to study social work.

Porter soon decided she'd found her calling, but "never" wanted to work for the Government.

"My own perception of what the Ministry [of Social Development] meant to me when I was in care, created that block," she told the Rotorua Daily Post.

Nonetheless, the degree showed Porter how policies and processes had dictated her care under CYFs, and it led to "a hell of a lot of growing up".

"I think you don't understand that until you become a little bit older and less immature about it."

Renee's first job was outside of CYFs, in community social work in Rotorua.

She was also asked to be on a youth panel advising former Social Development Minister Anne Tolley on changes to the state care system.

The panel shaped the Oranga Tamariki renaming and new core standards and practise standards for social workers.

Renee Porter is here representing @VOYCENZ - she shares her own experience of care #CareGlobalGathering pic.twitter.com/wsagWvtv7N — Who Cares? Scotland (@whocaresscot) October 27, 2018

"I went through that process and realised well I actually almost have an obligation to not just sit on the outside and go 'You should be doing that, you should be doing this'."

In Porter's eyes, the opening of the new ministry [Oranga Tamariki] last April was "the first step to changing a culture, a stagnant, very heavy, negative and sad system" and she then wanted to help review whether the panel's changes worked as hoped.

She has now been working for Oranga Tamariki in Rotorua for a year and a half as a care experienced social worker.

Her latest focus is to change the Kiwi mindset about state care.

"Not just services and professionals but the community and public out there.

"Even a neighbour, you see that your neighbour is struggling with their child. Instead of jumping straight to conclusions like 'Oh we need to call CYFs, oh no they're shocking' it should be that people are saying 'Actually, how can I help?'."

In Porter's opinion, some of Rotorua's poorest communities are the best at looking after each other.

"It would be nice to know that that's everywhere, and it's not just because of socioeconomic background but actually it's just because we are human," she said.

Outside of work, the 29-year-old is co-chair of VOYCE (Voice of the Young and Care Experienced) - Whakarongo Mai, an advocacy group and support network.

Last month, she took the stage at the world's first international conference for care experienced people, in Scotland.

She was introduced by a video message from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and Porter's speech received a standing ovation.

Todayshe will be back in Ardern's company to MC the Prime Minister's Oranga Tamariki Awards in Wellington, formerly known as the William Wallace Awards.

Porter's view of care experienced people has totally changed.

"We are not victims of state care," she told the conference in Scotland.

"We are actually champions to those before us, and those who will come after."

Oranga Tamariki's latest regional figures

- 141 children in care in Rotorua

- 530 children in care in Bay of Plenty

- Nationally 62 per cent of children in care were Māori, 27 per cent New Zealand Pākehā, seven per cent Pacifika peoples, two per cent Asian, two per cent other ethnicities.

* Figures dated June 2017, not yet released for 2018