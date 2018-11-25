One lane of State Highway 30 south of Rotorua is blocked after a logging truck and truck collided this morning.

No one was hurt in the crash, which happened about 7.30am, a police media spokeswoman said.

The crash happened near the intersections with Yak Rd and Nicholson Rd at Kinleith.

The spokeswoman said all occupants got out of their vehicles safely and were not hurt.

She said there was a fair amount of debris in the area and both vehicles were badly damaged.

She said police were called and workers were in the area clearing the scene.

Traffic was flowing through the one lane that remained clear but there could be delays.

Fire and ambulance were not called.

