The wet weather that left most of the country sodden yesterday is forecast to continue for the next few days meaning surface flooding and rising rivers in areas that are already saturated.

MetService currently has a heavy rain warning in place for Wairarapa, the Tararua District, the ranges northwest of Nelson and eastern Marlborough including the sounds.

"Additionally, persistent rain is expected to continue about North Otago through to Monday morning; in Canterbury south of the Waimakariri River through to Monday afternoon and the remainder of Canterbury until Tuesday evening," MetService said.

A heavy rain watch was in place for the eastern hills of Wellington, Canterbury north and south of the Waimakariri River as well as North Otago.

Flash flooding across many parts of Auckland. Drive to the conditions! @NZTAAkl pic.twitter.com/E57WEyf23Q — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) November 25, 2018

MetService said saturated conditions in North Otago and South Canterbury were likely to cause issues like surface flooding and rising rivers

Scattered showers were expected about western parts of the North Island from Whanganui northwards on Monday morning, with a low risk of isolated thunderstorms developing towards midday, MetService said.

Looking ahead to Wednesday a complex low-pressure system, with a number of low centres and associated troughs, over New Zealand would slowly move away to the east.

This was followed by a ridge of high pressure on Thursday and on Friday another complex low-pressure system would approach the country from the Tasman Sea

MetService said there was low confidence of rain accumulations reaching warning criteria in Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Bay of Plenty and the central North Island high country on Tuesday, then again on Friday in Northland, Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula.

Your weather

Whangārei: Cloudy periods. A few showers, some heavy with possible thunderstorms from afternoon. Northerlies. High 23C Low 14C

Auckland: Cloudy periods. A few showers, some heavy with possible thunderstorms afternoon and evening. Northerlies. High 22C Low 14C

Tauranga: Cloudy periods. A few showers afternoon and evening, chance heavy with thunderstorm. Northerlies. High 21C Low 13C

Whanganui: Rain clearing early morning but staying cloudy. Chance afternoon or evening showers. Southeasterlies. High 20C Low 12C

Napier: Rain, turning to showers in the afternoon, chance heavy with thunderstorms. Showers clearing evening. Light winds. High 23C Low 13C

Wellington: Rain, heavy at times about the eastern hills. Southeasterlies. High 16C Low 13C

Christchurch: Cloudy. Drizzle gradually easing in the afternoon and evening. Easterlies. High 15C Low 10C

Dunedin: Cloudy. Drizzle, gradually easing by evening. Northeasterlies. High 13C Low 10C