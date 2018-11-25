An Australian cruise ship passenger's Kiwi odyssey was cut short in Dunedin today, when he was refused entry to the city, taken into custody and deported.

Immigration NZ national border manager Stephanie Greathead said the man, a passenger aboard the Radiance of the Seas cruise ship, was in custody and was set to depart on a flight back home to Australia tonight.

"Immigration NZ can confirm that an Australian male was turned around at [Port Otago] today."

Neither Ms Greathead, police nor Royal Caribbean cruise line would be drawn on why the man was refused entry to New Zealand.

In a statement, Royal Caribbean said it was "cooperating fully with New Zealand Police and Customs in this matter."

The 293m cruise ship, with a capacity of 2501 passengers and 859 crew, departed Sydney on Wednesday, arriving today in Dunedin en route to Auckland on a 10-night cruise.

There were also reports of a sudden death on a cruise ship in Dunedin today but it remained unclear whether it was on Radiance of the Seas or Golden Princess, also berthed in Dunedin.

A police spokeswoman said the death was not suspicious and had been referred to the coroner.