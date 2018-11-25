A Kiwi man based in Vietnam has died after a horrific motorbike accident.

Mark Lockwood, the owner of Kiwi Bar in Nha Trang and father to a 3-year-old son, had been in a coma at a Ho Chi Minh city hospital after fracturing his skull in the accident this month.

His sister Wendy Turner said via a Givealittle page her brother had died this morning.

"I'm sorry to have to inform all of you wonderful people who have contributed to help keep Mark alive that after a brave fight, Mark passed away this morning," she said.

"The family are grappling with the loss of a husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and a friend in such tragic circumstances."

The page, which had raised over $6000 to support Lockwood who did not have health insurance nor savings for medical costs, would remain open to help support his wife Chi and their son Nate, and his children in New Zealand.

Lockwood had lived in Vietnam for the past few years with his Vietnamese wife and their son.

He set up the Kiwi Bar and restaurant last year and enjoyed hosting locals, expats and tourists.

Lockwood grew up in Palmerston North and attended Massey University.

