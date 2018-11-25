A man has been shot dead and a police officer is undergoing surgery after being hit by a car in Darfield this afternoon.

Police were called to a home in Darfield just after 4pm, after receiving numerous calls about a man threatening a relative with a firearm.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price said the relative, who remained inside, said the man had gone outside but started firing his gun and shooting at the door to try to get back in again.

Price said police arrived at the Bangor Rd home to see the man getting into a vehicle and leaving the property. Two officers tried to stop the vehicle using road spikes.

"As the officers were laying the road spikes, the man drove the vehicle toward one of the officers, hitting him and causing a serious leg injury.

"He was then shot at by police and was found deceased in his car on Bangor Rd a short time later."

The officer who was hit by the car has been admitted to hospital and is undergoing surgery.

"This has been an extremely traumatic event, both for the man's family and for the officers involved," said Superintendent John Price, Canterbury District Commander.

"Police are working to ensure that all those involved receive the necessary welfare and support."

Price said the circumstances of the man's death are unclear at this stage and police won't be making any more comment until further inquiries, including a post mortem and scene examination, have taken place.

Local residents earlier reported hearing gunshots and seeing multiple police cars, dog units and a helicopter rushing through town.

Darfield High School principal James Morris told the Herald the incident was unfolding around 100-200m down the road from the school.

Bangor Rd is cordoned off from the public and the NZ Transport Agency says the road between Darfield and Coalgate will remain closed all night.

Meanwhile, AOS were deployed as a precaution to support police executing a search warrant in Rakaia earlier today. A police spokeswoman said the incident was unrelated to the Darfield incident.

A 34-year-old man was arrested without incident and charged with failing to appear. He will appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow.