Emergency services and the Armed Offenders Squad are responding to an incident in the rural Canterbury town of Darfield.

Residents have reported hearing gunshots, multiple police cars, dog units and a helicopter.

Several locals have told the Herald the incident is taking place near Darfield High School, in the west of the town.

Darfield High School principal James Morris told the Herald the incident was unfolding around 100-200m down the road from the school.

Advertisement

Morris said the school hadn't received any specific details about where the incident is and are waiting for further updates from emergency services.

Bangor Rd is cordoned off from the public - the road runs between Darfield towards Coalgate.

Police confirm AOS are at residential address. No further details are available.

Elsewhere, AOS were deployed as a precaution to support police executing a search warrant in Rakaia earlier today.

A police spokeswoman said a 34-year-old man was arrested without incident and charged with failing to appear. He will appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow.