The wild weather which soaked much of the country yesterday is forecast to continue for the next few days.

The powerful storm rolling in from a low in the Tasman is expected to shift south over New Zealand.

The system is likely to cause more flooding, trigger slips and make driving hazardous.

Much of Auckland yesterday was pelted with thunderstorms, downpours and flash floods.

Beach goers brave the crazy weather at Bethells beach on Sunday. Photo / Greg Bowker

MetService meteorologist Brian Mercer said the front that hit the region brought 72 thunderstorms, causing downpours of between 20 and 30mm an hour in places.

The heaviest rain fell between 2pm and 3pm and emergency services responded to several callouts for flash flooding around the region.

Today's forecast includes cloudy periods and a few showers, some heavy with possible thunderstorms, and a high of 23C.

There is a moderate risk of thunderstorms across the central North Island, and up as far as Northland, during the afternoon and evening. These thunderstorms could produce downpours of 10-25mm an hour.

Yesterday's wet weather meant Auckland's annual Santa Parade was postponed until next Sunday, December 2. The event hasn't been cancelled since the 1990s, organisers said.

Mercer said the forecast for next Sunday was not much better, with rain and northeasterlies forecast as a low-pressure system arrives from the Tasman Sea.

"There is a lot of uncertainty with long-range forecasts but at this stage it is looking like rain and/or showers are likely on Saturday and Sunday."

Beach goers bear the brunt of a heavy down pour at Bethells Beach yesterday. Photo / Greg Bowker

Auckland Santa Parade Trust chairman Michael Barnett said they had their fingers tightly crossed the weather would clear.

"In the last 30 years we have postponed it once, and never cancelled," Barnett said.

"The weather next weekend does not look great, but we like to think we might get a favourable change in the forecast during the week."

MetService has more rain in the forecast for many areas this week, as a complex trough of low pressure stretched from the Tasman Sea across much of New Zealand, maintaining moist, humid conditions over central and northern areas.

A heavy rain warning was in place for Wairarapa, Tararua District, Eastern Marlborough and also the sounds until 10 o'clock tonight.

Up to 180mm of rain was expected to hit the ranges and up to 120mm on the coast.

Heavy rain was also forecast about Dunedin, North Otago, Canterbury, Marlborough, the eastern hills of Wellington and Wairarapa today.

For the Otago region the soaking follows a weak of severe flooding and adds to a sodden November, the region's wettest in over a century, according to figures from Niwa.

The small Otago settlement of Henley is still struggling with flooding. The area remains cut off after rain this week and the MetService says more rain is on the way.

Workers are clearing drains, culverts and driveways but the sheer volume of water means the task is difficult.