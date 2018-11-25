Police are searching for missing Levin woman Terri-Ann Hartley who was last seen near the Mangahao Dam south of Palmerston North.

Police are making ongoing inquiries and a search team is being prepared.

Hartley was reported missing this morning and was last seen yesterday around 6pm.

Hartley is 28-years-old and was not prepared for a night outdoors, police said.

Police believe she may have spoken with two hunters last night in the Mangahao Dam No 3 area.

Police would like to speak with the two men.

If you have seen Terri-Ann or have any information that could help locate her, please contact Levin Police on 06 366 0500.