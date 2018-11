A magnitude 5.8 earthquake has been registered near the subantarctic Snares Islands south of Stewart Island

Geonet has reported the Snares Islands region was hit by the 5.8 quake, measuring 12km deep and 85km west of the Snares, at 12.42pm today.

M5.8 quake causing moderate shaking near Snares Islands https://t.co/g28x0HeawI — GeoNet M5+ quakes (@geonet_above5) November 25, 2018

The islands lie about 100 km southwest of Stewart Island.

People have reported feeling the quake as far north as Auckland.