A man has been arrested after evading police in his car before fleeing through a popular Auckland mall.

A police spokeswoman said police had pursued the offender who fled in a car from Manukau to Sylvia Park Shopping Centre in Mt Wellington.

Earlier, after police attempted to pull the car over in the Manukau area, the driver fled.

Police then followed but abandoned the pursuit.

"The car continued to drive erratically northbound and officers re-engaged and spiked the vehicle in Mt Wellington," the spokeswoman said.

The driver then dumped his car outside Sylvia Park Shopping Centre and fled inside on foot.

Information from a member of the public helped police locate and arrest the offender.

