Seven people have been injured in a serious crash near Taupiri that has closed a section of State Highway 1.

Two cars crashed at about 11.50am, resulting in one person being seriously injured and six others receiving moderate injuries.

A helicopter has been dispatched to the crash.

The road has been closed at Great South Rd, diverting traffic south through Ngaruawahia, and at the Waikato Expressway/Gordonton Rd intersection.

Meanwhile, police are attending another serious crash on Huxley Rd, Whanganui.

The crash was reported shortly after 11am and involved a car hitting a power pole. There are no reports of injuries at this stage.

Huxley Rd at the intersection with SH3 has been closed.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

