Power is currently out to part of central Rotorua after a car crashed into a transformer.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene near the intersection of Ann St and Malfroy Rd just after 10pm last night.

There were no injuries, she said.

Unison relationship manager Danny Gough said the car moved the transformer off its pad and took all the low voltage connections off it which supply the area.

"This has been a significant outage. We have had crews there since last night trying to get the repairs completed."

According to the Unison outages website the outage has left 129 customers without power in James St, York St, Ann St, Malfroy Rd, and Old Taupo Rd.

Gough said they hoped to have power back on by lunch time.

A Rotorua Daily Post reporter at the scene said a fence had been destroyed and there were five Unison trucks at the scene.