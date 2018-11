One person is dead after a crash in the Far North early this morning.

Emergency services were called at 4.10am to attend the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 12 near Paparoa, Northland.

A police spokesperson said a second person had been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Diversions are being put in place and the Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.