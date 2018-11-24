The death of pregnant Wellington woman Sonam Shelar is not suspicious, police say, after her body was found on a remote Wairarapa beach on Wednesday.

Police confirmed they are not treating Shelar's death as suspicious and have referred the case to the Coroner.

Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee confirmed the news today, adding that "welfare support has been put in place for Mrs Shelar's family at this tragic time".

The 26-year-old Indian National was five months pregnant when she disappeared on Saturday.

The scene on the rugged Wairarapa coast at White Rock where the body of Sonam Shelar was discovered. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Husband Sagar Shelar reported her missing on Sunday and as the last person to see her told media he believed he was the number one suspect for police.

The 32-year-old chef said his wife had been upset after an ultrasound scan showed the couple might be expecting a girl, because she desperately wanted a boy.

Shelar's final movements are not clear but police launched a search for the Khandallah resident by Monday.

They called for residents on Cashmore Ave and surrounding streets to come forward with any CCTV footage they might have.

On Wednesday three teenage surfers discovered a body at White Rock Beach in the Wairarapa, part of which can only be accessed from private farm land.

Police confirmed it was Shelar and her two phones were also found, and had been in the water.

Sonam Shelar. Photo / Supplied

Yesterday police would not speculate how Shelar's body came to be at the isolated black sand beach or what preliminary post mortem results showed as the cause of death.

Shelar, a former fitness trainer in India, moved to Wellington to be with her new husband in April this year.

The pair married in December and Facebook photos show a happy couple.

Sagar Shelar did not want to speak to the Herald after police confirmed his wife's death was not suspicious.

His sister said her brother was coping as well as he could.

This morning a friend of Sagar Shelar's, Ashish Ambavkar, said he and others had rallied around their mate to provide emotional support.

Earlier in the week Shelar's family in India said they hoped at least one family member would travel to New Zealand.

Her mother was said to be devastated at the out-of-character disappearance.

Police thanked the community for their assistance in the case.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call 111.

If you need to talk to someone, the following free helplines operate 24/7:

DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

LIFELINE: 0800 543 354

NEED TO TALK? Call or text 1737

SAMARITANS: 0800 726 666

YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 or text 234

There are lots of places to get support. For others, click here.​