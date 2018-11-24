A rescue helicopter is flying to Hampton Downs Motorsport Park after two cars were involved in a crash on the North Waikato park's race track this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said one driver was trapped after the 2.15pm crash, but later information passed on to police indicated the drivers were free and had suffered only minor to moderate injuries.

A rescue helicopter from Auckland was sent immediately after the crash and landed just before 3pm.

The drivers of the two cars were the only occupants of the vehicles, she said.

St John was sending an ambulance from Hamilton, but St John couldn't be contacted to confirm the drivers' injuries.

The police spokeswoman said paramedics were at the race track at the time of the crash.

Worksafe had been told about the crash, she said.

According to the Hampton Downs' Facebook page, the Prowear NZ Superlap Series - Round 1 is taking place at the track today.

The event is hosted by the NZ Superlap Series and Hampton Downs.

