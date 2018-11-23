New concerns by family members has led to a second coronial inquiry into the deaths of two men involved in a tragic truck crash in the South Island five years ago.

Wayne Brenssell and Toby Waitokia lost their lives in a heavy motor vehicle crash that took place between near Waikoikoi, north of Gore, in December 2013.

Police earlier undertook a review of the crash and the way it was investigated, while a coronial inquiry was also held into the incident in 2015.

Now a fresh coronial inquiry has been ordered after the men's families raised new concerns, Superintendent Paul Basham said.

Advertisement

"Police acted in good faith during the investigation, but subsequently reviewed the incident and our investigation as a consequence of concerns raised by the families," he said.

"We know the families of these men still live with their loss every single day."

He said police had met the families "and will continue to support them throughout the (new) coronial inquiry".