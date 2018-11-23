A prison truck with a number of people inside has collided with another vehicle on State Highway One south of Kawakawa and one person is believed to have died.

Police and other emergency services were called to the crash, on SH1 near Callaghan Rd at Waiomio, south of Kawakawa about 2.45pm today.

It's understood the prison truck and a 4X4 vehicle collided, with the truck understood to have overturned, trapping people inside.

Police, Fire and Emergency and St John staff are at the scene.

The highway is believed to be blocked while the victims are treated and the accident scene cleared. Diversions are in place through Ruapekapeka Rd, although police said it was not suitable for heavy vehicles.

Southbound traffic is being diverted at the intesection of SH1 and SH11 at Kawakawa.

Traffic is already starting to back up on both sides of the accident scene.

No further details are available at this stage.

Northland's road toll for 2018 now stands at 31.