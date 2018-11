Police are appealing for help locating a man missing after he jumped out of a moving vehicle.

Wade Chout, 26, was last seen about 9.15am on Wednesday, November 21, when he jumped from a moving vehicle on Whitemans Rd in Silverstream.

He had not been in contact with friends or family since and police had concerns for his wellbeing.

Anyone who could have seen Chout, or had information on his whereabouts was urged to contact their local police station.