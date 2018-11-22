The boyfriend of murdered teenager Jane Furlong is fighting for his life after allegedly being deliberately run over by a vehicle in a West Auckland park.

Danny Norsworthy, 45, suffered critical injuries after he was hit by the vehicle yesterday.

He was admitted to Middlemore Hospital and remains there with life threatening injuries.

A 42-year-old woman is facing a charge of assault with a weapon in relation to the incident.

Jane Furlong went missing in 1993. Her body was found in 2012 at Port Waikato. Photo / supplied

The Herald has learned that Norsworthy was at the Ranui Domain with the woman early yesterday morning.

She allegedly ran him over between 6am and 6.30am.

The pair are known to each other.

Police are investigating the incident and could not comment further as the matter is before the courts.

The Herald has chosen not to name the woman before her court appearance.

Norsworthy was the partner of Jane Furlong, a 17-year-old mother and part-time sex worker who disappeared from Karangahape Rd in May 1993.

Norsworthy reported Furlong missing two days later.

Danny Norsworthy at Jane Furlong's funeral in 2012.

She had given birth to Norsworthy's son Aidan just months before she vanished.

Furlong's body was found buried in the sand dunes at Sunset Beach, Port Waikato in May 2012.

Police believe she was murdered - but no one has ever been charged in relation to her death.

Norsworthy has refused to speak to police since her body was found.

In March 2013 police announced a $50,000 reward for anyone who provided information

or evidence that would lead to the conviction of Furlong's killer.

Danny Norsworthy photographed in 2014. Photo / Doug Sherring

At the time Detective Inspector Mark Benefield said he believed more than one person was involved in the murder, or at least held vital information.

Over the 25 years since Furlong went missing police have spoken to hundreds of people and had identified "significant people of interest".

Other people involved in court cases Furlong had been due to testify in for the prosecution were also refusing to speak to police.

The cases involved gang members accused of an assault, and businessman Stephen Collie, charged with brutal attacks on sex workers.

Furlong's mother Judith was aware of the yesterday's incident.

She has kept in contact with Norsworthy over the years and saw him recently.

Police are still hoping to hear from anyone with information about Furlong's death.

If you can help, contact the Operation Darlia team on 09 302 6400 or to pass on information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.