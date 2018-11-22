A second car has been driven into Tikitapu (Blue Lake) after a submerged car was pulled out yesterday.

Police were called at 10.05 this morning after reports of a car being driven into the lake.

A police media spokeswoman said there was an unspecified number of occupants who made it out of the car safely.

She said the car was not fully submerged but the nose of the car was in the water.

This comes after another car was completely submerged in the same lake yesterday and had to be removed by divers from Tauranga, traffic management, and a tow truck.

The first car was driven into Tikitapu (Blue Lake) about 12am Thursday. Photo / Supplied

Holiday park worker John Alexander said he got a call from the driver of the first car shortly after midnight and gave him a lift home.

"He told me the brakes had failed and launched off into the lake."

A police spokesman said police had made an arrest in relation to the first incident.