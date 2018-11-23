An 18-year-old man has appeared in court after the stabbing of a woman in central Auckland yesterday.

He has been charged with attempted murder.

The victim, also 18, was stabbed on Anzac Ave about 2.30pm.

Police said today she remains in a serious but stable condition.

The incident occurred on a busy central Auckland street. Photo / Dean Purcell
The accused briefly appeared in the Auckland District Court this evening before Judge Kim Saunders.

He was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody until next month.

The court heard the man had previously never been before the courts.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said yesterday the victim was being supported by police and victim support.

"This was not a random attack and the two people involved are known to each other," he said.

A police photographer takes photos of the crime scene outside the Wilson Parking building on Anzac Ave. Photo / Dean Purcell
