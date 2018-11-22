

Armed police this morning raided a Northland house, in a suspected drug bust.

The normally quiet beachside area of Coopers Beach, 34km north east of Kaitaia, was transformed with the invasion of at least 10 police cars and blacked-clad Armed Offenders Squad members from about 6.30am.

One neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: "We were waiting for this day."

Neighbours dressed in dressing gowns peered out of their driveways to witness the incident.

One woman could be heard yelling obscenities at police.

"Go home and have breakfast ... that's what you need to do," she yelled.

The woman also said it was the "wrong house" and raised concern about the impact of the raid on her young mokopuna.

Police were unavailable for comment on the armed raid this morning.