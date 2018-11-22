Make the most of the warm and dry conditions today before another dose of unsettled spring weather arrives to ruin the weekend.

Most of the country was in for a fine and settled Friday with just a few showers inland early on, MetService meteorologist Philippa Murdoch said.

Auckland would see a high of 22C, with a little bit of cloud and light northeasterly winds.

Similar conditions were forecast around the upper North Island for most of the day, before a front gradually arrived in Northland in the evening.

There has been a range of different weather over the country the last few days, from snow & hail to rain, lightning &even sunshine! More weather features bringing rain to a number of areas in the country this weekend & early next week. More info @ https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz^Lisa pic.twitter.com/VM3Iw0pY39 — MetService (@MetService) November 21, 2018

Looming behind the warm and dry respite was a moist, northeasterly flow, being driven by a low out in the Tasman Sea.

Rain would set in slowly in the afternoon and evening in Northland first, becoming heavy at times, before spreading through the evening to Auckland and the top of the Coromandel.

Saturday was looking wet for most of the North Island as the rain and showers spread south slowly.

Auckland would see the heaviest falls in the morning, before easing to showers in the afternoon.

The heaviest rain for Saturday was expected around western Bay of Plenty.

On Sunday and into and Monday the trough would become slow moving over central New Zealand, directing a moist easterly flow over the South Island, spreading the heaviest falls down the Wairarapa coast and east coast of the South Island.

Murdoch said the wet weather was being driven by a low out in the Tasman Sea.

"The low is spreading a front on to the country, so we are getting a very moist, humid northeasterly flow. The most rain will be in areas the northeasterly is hitting onshore."

10 days of November to go and many parts of Otago have already seen more than double their average monthly rainfall.



💦Most notable 💦 Ranfurly: Wettest November on record with records going all the way back to 1896! pic.twitter.com/UffIJ9AKFd — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) November 20, 2018

While there were no forecast major weather events Murdoch said people should keep an eye out for any severe weather watches and warnings.

On Tuesday, the trough was expected to weaken as the low approached the North Island.

Unsettled weather was expected across the country, with more persistent rain expected about eastern parts of the South Island - mainly north of Dunedin city.

Today's weather

Whangārei

Fine at first, then rain developing afternoon, chance heavy evening. Northeast breezes. 22C high, 16C overnight.

Auckland

​ Mainly fine. Cloud increasing evening and rain at night. Northeast breezes. 22C high, 15C overnight.

Hamilton

Fine after morning fog. Northeast breezes from evening. 23C high, 11C overnight.

​

Tauranga

Fine. High cloud and gentle northerlies developing evening. 21C high, 14C overnight.

New Plymouth Fine with light winds. High cloud and northeasterly at night. 20C high, 12C overnight.



Napier Light morning showers then fine breaks. Cloud increasing evening and northeast developing. 21C high, 12C overnight.

Whanganui​ Chance early fog, else fine. Light winds. 23C high, 12C overnight.



Wellington Light morning showers, then becoming fine. Southeasterlies. 19C high, 12C overnight.



Nelson Fine apart from morning and evening cloud. Northerlies. 20C high, 11C overnight.

Christchurch Fine breaks during the day, otherwise cloudy with some possible drizzle morning and evening. Northeast breezes. 17C high, 11C overnight.



Dunedin Fine breaks during the day, otherwise cloudy with some possible drizzle morning and evening. Northeasterlies. 17C high, 12C overnight.