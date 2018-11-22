While unemployment is at a 10 year low across the country, the figures are even better in Ashburton.

The Canterbury town has 1.9 percent unemployment, and local employers just can't find enough people to work.

There are currently more than 500 vacancies in the town, which is home to more than 34,000 people.

Managing director of recruitment firm Canstaff Matt Jones told Larry Williams that it is a lot of industrial, blue collar jobs that are vacant outside of the farming industry.

"Ashburton's not just agriculture. It's the backbone of the community, but it's not everything."

Jones says it's been a problem since he started in 2001, and that population growth in recent years has contributed to the problem.

"We recruit from around the world to bring people in to Ashburton."

