Canterbury police have released footage of a violent robbery in Christchurch, hoping the public can help them catch the criminals.

The video of the brutal robbery was shown on the second to last episode for the year of reality TV show Police Ten 7, which aired on Thursday evening.

The incident happened around 8.50pm of Tuesday, October 23, when three men wearing black hoodies and scarves over their faces entered the Coaster's Tavern on Daniels Rd, in Redwood, Christchurch.

The men were armed with a screwdriver, a machete and a firearm, and threatened bar staff and patrons as they demanded money.

A shot was fired into the ceiling and three people were assaulted during the incident.

CCTV footage released by police shows the three men assaulting staff members and customers, including kicking a woman in the face while she had her hands up and kicking a lady who suffered from arthritis and couldn't sit down when they demanded it.

The men caused chaos through the bar and terrorised patrons and staff who feared for their lives during the brutal robbery.

"The use of violence and weapons, particularly the discharging of a firearm, is of major concern," Detective Sergeant Brad Greenstreet said.

There were three staff members and 12 patrons in the bar at the time.

Police aired the footage on Police Ten 7 in the hope that members of the public will help recognise the three men.