A bridge on a busy part of State Highway 1 in Atiamuri is down to one lane due to a large hole.

According to the New Zealand Transport Agency website, the southbound lane on the Mangaharakeke bridge is closed due to a damaged road surface.

Motorists are advised to follow the directions of emergency services and to expect delays.

The bridge is about 1.5km south of the State Highway 1 and State Highway 30 intersection.

A police media spokeswoman said a large hole had appeared in the bridge and contractors were on the way to the scene.

Police were also there for traffic control.