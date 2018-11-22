A person has been hit by a truck in Tauranga.

A police media communications spokesman said police have been called to Takitumu Dr where a person has been hit by a truck close to the on-ramp.

A pedestrian is in a serious condition, police say.

A reporter at the scene said one eastbound lane is closed.

Police are advising motorists to expect delays and to follow diversions, which will be put in place.

Tauranga City Council recommended people driving from the Tauranga Harbour bridge towards 15th Ave should divert onto Cameron Rd and rejoin Takitimu Drive at 15th Ave.

There may be some delays this afternoon so please have patience.

Meanwhile one person was injured after a van rolled down a bank in Welcome Bay this afternoon.

A police media communications spokesman said police were called to Welcome Bay Rd at 1.49pm.

The driver of the van suffered moderate injuries.

Police and ambulance attended.