Witnesses have described seeing a woman being stabbed numerous times with a knife during an attack in central Auckland this afternoon.

The woman, who was walking down Anzac Ave when the stabbing took place, was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

One witness said the attack happened outside the entrance to the Wilson Parking building at about 2.45pm.

Employees from a nearby store said they heard a woman screaming. They then heard a man screaming but didn't leave the store because they were attending to customers.

Bystander Abhi said he saw a woman lying down on the ground.

"I spoke to one of the ladies who witnessed it all," Abhi said.

"She told me it was a white guy, a tall guy, with some kind of kitchen knife in his hand. She saw him stabbing her in the back and in the front.

"All I saw was a lady lying down, we all went to see what's going on," the witness told Abhi.

Police at the scene of the stabbing. Photo / Dean Purcell

Members of the public rushed to the woman's aid and tried to help with basic firstaid supplies. Police and ambulance officers arrived soon after.

The scene remains cordoned off this afternoon. The woman's handbag and other personal items are still on the footpath. First aid supplies, including scissors, a firstaid kit and paper towels are also on the ground. There is blood on the footpath.

St John confirmed the woman had been taken to Auckland City Hospital. She was in a critical condition at the scene but it is unclear what her current status is now.

Police at the scene on Anzac Ave. Photo / Dean Purcell

A man is in police custody and assisting with inquiries. He has not been charged.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident and say charges have not been ruled out.