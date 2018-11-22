

A man charged with drink driving causing death after a fatal crash in Whangārei has been remanded on bail until next year.

Michael Gardyne, 33, from Whangārei has made his first appearance in Whangārei District court charged with driving with excess breath alcohol causing death over the incident.

Gardyne was driving a Jeep Cherokee on Whareora Rd, Whangārei, on August 11 when it collided head on with a white Mitsubishi van being driven by Geoffrey Johnston Pearson.

Pearson, 58, from Whangārei, died at the scene.'

Gardyne has been remanded on bail until January 29.