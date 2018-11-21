The Christchurch City Council charged Lime Scooters just $136 dollars for the company to operate a three-month licence with 700 scooters.

It comes as Tauranga, Dunedin, Wellington and potentially Queenstown look to introduce the ride hire service in their own backyards.

The electric scooter hire company has met the Dunedin City Council to discuss how the service could work in the student city.

Council community services general manager Simon Pickford said council staff met Lime representatives about two weeks ago where it was indicated the service could begin in Dunedin.

The company intended to start about Christmas, Pickford said.

Lime was also looking to launch in Tauranga as soon as possible.

The rental company was in talks with the Tauranga City Council about launching in the Bay.

Lime's New Zealand launcher, Hank Rowe, said it wanted to launch in Tauranga as soon as it was given a permit.

He said Lime was talking to the council about signing a Memorandum of Understanding similar to that signed with the Christchurch City Council.

It arrived with 700 e-scooters in Christchurch and 1000 in Auckland and has since registered more than 100,000 riders and done 300,000 trips, Rowe said.

The Auckland Council charged the rental company giant $3326 for three separate licences that allowed the company to operate under a three-month trial.

The licences were marked under "inner city, outer city and outer suburbs".

The scooters caused controversy in Auckland with confusion over the rules for use and injuries.

Nearly 150 ACC claims for injuries caused by electric scooters had been lodged in the month since Lime E Scooters launched in Auckland and Christchurch.

The injury list included more than four claims for brain injuries or concussions, 24 for broken bones and 49 for lacerations or punctures, according to the latest ACC data of claims for no-fault accident compensation.

Lime Scooters has been approached for comment.