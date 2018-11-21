A Kiwi Dad based in Vietnam is fighting for his life after a horrific motorbike accident.

Mark Lockwood, the owner of Kiwi Bar in Nha Trang and father to a 3-year-old son, is in a coma after fracturing his skull in the accident last week.

His sister, Wendy Turner, has started a Givealittle page to help pay for his ongoing life support at the hospital in Vietnam.

She said on the page that Lockwood does not have any health insurance or savings to cover his medical costs, and that unlike in New Zealand there is no free healthcare or ACC in Vietnam.

"The hospital require money to be deposited in advance of treatment, even though the machines are keeping him alive while his brain heals," Turner said on the Givealittle page.

Doctors said Lockwood had a 60 per cent chance of surviving the transfer from Nha Trang to a better equipped hospital in Ho Chi Minh.

"He survived," said Turner.

Yet she said it was too early to know what impact the accident has had.

"If he comes out of the coma it's likely he will need many months of rehabilitation to get his body and brain to function as well as it can after the accident."

Lockwood has lived in Vietnam for the past few years with his Vietnamese wife and their son.

He set up the Kiwi Bar and restaurant last year and enjoyed hosting locals, expats and tourists.

Lockwood grew up in Palmerston North and went to Massey University.